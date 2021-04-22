A Polk County Jail inmate died early Thursday morning after being found hanging in his cell by his bed sheet during a routine cell check.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office:
Lenesto Llorente Freeman, 41, of Rome, was immediately cut down by jail officers upon the discovery. They then proceeded to perform CPR while 911 was notified and EMS was dispatched to the jail.
A release from Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats indicated that Freeman was released from custody and turned over to Redmond EMS upon their arrival for transport to Polk Medical Center. While EMTs and hospital personnel continued life rescue procedures, Freeman was pronounced dead at Polk Medical Center.
Polk County Coroner Norman Smith confirmed that Freeman will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
The sheriff’s office is currently conducting an internal investigation into the incident. The release from Moats stated that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified, but the agency stated there was no need for an investigation on their part since Freeman’s passing is not considered an “in-custody” death.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Freeman,” the release stated.
According to Polk county Jail Administrator Rachel Haddix, Freeman was being held on a parole violation stemming from his arrest by Rockmart police on Dec. 6 of last year.
Freeman was charged with felony counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple battery on a peace officer and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and six counts of misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.