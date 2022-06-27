Rodgers getting his place among local greats

Escue Rodgers had a tradition of winning. He nurtured success after success, cultivating an athletic program that yielded champions. Not just shiny gold and silver trophies, not just a lengthy line of wins in the column, but a legacy of determination and excellence.
For the most part, Rodgers and his athletes excelled without help. They did it without much recognition. They did it with very little equipment. Rodgers was head coach and athletic director at Cedar Hill High School from 1945 until the late 60s. “He was a beacon of light for us,” recalled Cedar Hill alumni Terry Nelson.
Nelson, class of 1959, played football from 8th grade through 12th grade under Rodgers’ leadership. “He was a beacon not only for athletics but also academics. Coach carried us places, gave us experiences we would have never had otherwise. He’d carry a carload to Atlanta to watch a game and showed us how to scout.”
Nelson also said that he kept close tabs on his players, checking on them nightly to make sure they were home. “I remember going to the West Cinema. We’d leave from the theater late at night and we’d see his car circling the parking lot,” he laughed. “We’d take off headed for home for sure. He was one of a kind.”
Football, basketball, track — the Cedar Hill High School Panthers came from a small school but had a big reputation for winning. In fact, Rodgers’ teams were so good, local schools often refused to play them. So instead, Cedar Hill athletes were squared off against much larger schools in Atlanta. Even with more formidable challengers, it wasn’t unusual for the Panthers to still bring home a win.
Nelson was part of the 1957 championship team, a win he will never forget. He said that Rodgers was a skilled master of designing football plays, even though Rodgers himself had never played on a football team. “He used Coca-Cola bottles,” Nelson explained. “He’d take a case of 24 Cokes and position those bottles to show us plays and tell us positions.”
The man who loved to wear his ball cap was not only a coach, he was an encourager. He valued education just as much as a championship title — and there were many of those. The Cedar Hill Panthers were perennial winners under Rodgers’ leadership. They won 85 trophies in 24 years. The Panthers once held the record for most points scored in one season. During his tenure, Rodger’s football teams won 45 football games, lost 18, and tied four.
Cedar Hill won the State Championship B title in 1951 and finished second in 1952. They won the North Georgia title for four years (1951, 1953, 1955 and 1957). Making the playoffs became a regular occurrence under Rodgers’ leadership, and in 1954, the Cedar Hill Panthers won the Class B State Championship in football in a victory over Wayne County Training School of Jessup.
Rodgers was selected as head coach for the North Team of the first Georgia Interscholastic Association All-Star Gem in Macon in 1950. He guided the Northern All-Stars to a 13-7 victory over the Southern All-Stars. He was also a coach for the East-West GIA All-Star Football game in 1962.
After integration in the late 1960s and the phase out of Cedar Hill High School in 1969, Rodgers attained a position at Cedartown High School as assistant coach under athletic director Jimmy Carter. Off the field, Rodgers was well-loved in the classroom. He taught math and was just as much the encourager to his kids in front of the chalkboard as he was to his kids in uniform. “He always told us grades first, then football and sports,” said Nelson, who played basketball and ran track as well.
And it was his students, The Cedar Hill High School Alumni Association, that put forth the herculean effort in having Rodgers recognized in his community for his accomplishments. They wanted his story told and recognized. They wanted his accomplishments celebrated by future generations.
An application was submitted by the alumni association to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. It was the group’s wish to have Rodgers inducted. It took several attempts and five years, but on May 22, 2021, their wish came true: Escue Rodgers was officially inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. But they didn’t stop there.
Another success was earned by the group in July 2021, as $30,000 was raised and applied towards the creation of a bronze life-size statue of Rodgers to be placed in the Polk County Sports Walk of Fame.
And in the winning tradition and determination of the Cedar Hill Panthers, the statue of their role model — a community coaching legend — will be unveiled on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at the new home of the Walk of Fame along Philpot Street next to the Doug Sanders Golf Museum on Sterling Holloway Place.
Rodgers will take his rightful place along with the six other bronze statues that are displayed along the Polk County Walk of Fame. These statues were unveiled in 2016 and include local athletic greats and Georgia Sports Hall of Famers Ray Beck, Edgar Chandler, Doug Sanders, Whitlow Wyatt, Doc Ayers and Jimmy Hightower.
Cedartown native and sculptor Julia Knight created the first set of statues and was honored to sculpt Rodgers as well.
“This has been such a long-time coming,” Knight said. “We are really talking about an untold story here, the story of Escue Rodgers. When I began researching information and gathering photos before starting the sculpture, I realized that information, those photographs hardly exist. The only photos that seemingly exist are tiny and came from the school yearbook.”
Because photos were scarce, Knight worked closely with the Cedar Hill Alumni Association to recreate his likeness.
Cedar Hill alumni Carolyn Gibbs (‘65) worked closely with Knight in order to get the statue just right. “People just didn’t take as many photos back then. We gathered up what we could,” explained Gibbs.
Gibbs reflected on her memories to paint a complete picture of Rodgers to aid in the sculpture process. She created a profile for Knight to work with, which included his general stature and personality. Rodgers loved his ball cap, Gibbs recalled with a chuckle.
“He just wasn’t Mr. Rodgers without that ball cap, and when he couldn’t wear it, it was folded up and stuck down in the pocket of his trademark tan jacket.” Former students of Rodgers will be happy to see that his cherished ball cap and jacket are featured on the statue. “The statue is absolutely wonderful.”
Cedar Hill Alumni welcome the public to attend the unveiling ceremony. Words of reflection will be given by various alumni and a special presentation will be made to the Polk County Historical Society on behalf of the Cedar Hill Alumni Association.