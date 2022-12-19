Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross (right) reads a congratulatory statement from Parker Meggitt to Cathy Matthews recognizing her being named the 2022 Polk County Citizen of the Year at the Rockmart City Council meeting on Dec. 13.
Cathy Matthews (left) is congratulated by Polk County Commission Chairman Hal Floyd for being named the county’s Citizen of the Year.
Cathy Matthews has had a hand in promoting the culture and history of Rockmart during her years of volunteering in the community. And that dedication has been recognized by the entire county.
Matthews was accompanied by several Rockmart officials and friends to the December work session meeting of the Polk County Commission on Dec. 5 to receive the board’s annual Polk County Citizen of the Year award.
The presentation, made by commission chairman Hal Floyd, included a proclamation, a plaque and a gift basket for Matthews, who has been involved in Polk County organizations and civic clubs for over 50 years.
Matthews is a lifelong resident of Polk County and retired from Parker Meggitt in Rockmart after 31 years. She has always been very involved in the community, and has volunteered with Polk County Chamber of Commerce, Keep Polk Beautiful, Rethink Rockmart and multiple censuses.
This past year she chaired the committee that oversaw Rockmart’s 150th Anniversary celebrations, which was highlighted by a parade through historic downtown Rockmart and a community picnic in Seaborn Jones Park in August.
The proclamation noted the award was presented to Matthews “in recognition of her extraordinary dedication to multiple civic and volunteer organizations in the community,” and “for being a model citizen and representing Polk County in a positive manner.”
County commissioner Ray Carter spoke about Matthews, recalling his more than two decades of working with her in government.
“There’s nobody that gives more effort in her community than this lady right here. She does it in the arts. She does it in government. She does it in planning and zoning. And she carries out the vision of the elected leaders. The determination and the hours she puts in are phenomenal. And I think a lot of the character of Rockmart today is the character of Cathy Matthews,” Carter said.
Matthews was also recognized at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Rockmart City Council, where Mayor Sherman Ross read a congratulatory statement from Matthews’ former employer, Parker Meggitt, and extended the city’s appreciation for everything she has done for it.