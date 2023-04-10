The nonprofit Georgia City Solutions announced last week it received a $130,000 grant from Truist Foundation to assist six Georgia cities conduct a workforce needs assessment and develop a job recruitment strategy.

This effort is part of GCS’ Jobs With Purpose initiative. The six cities are Americus, Cordele, Griffin, Jackson, Rockmart and Thomasville.

