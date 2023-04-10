The nonprofit Georgia City Solutions announced last week it received a $130,000 grant from Truist Foundation to assist six Georgia cities conduct a workforce needs assessment and develop a job recruitment strategy.
This effort is part of GCS’ Jobs With Purpose initiative. The six cities are Americus, Cordele, Griffin, Jackson, Rockmart and Thomasville.
“Georgia’s city governments are facing a number of challenges in fielding a qualified, empowered and stable workforce,” said GCS board chair Kirby Thompson. “This grant will allow GCS to assist six cities across the state review their current workforce challenges, develop a plan and action steps to meet those challenges, and then follow that work up with a job recruitment strategy tailored to each city’s specific workforce needs.”
Created in 2018 by the Georgia Municipal Association to help cities address the challenges of intergenerational poverty, Georgia City Solutions’ mission is to establish and support innovative programs, solutions and research aimed at building vibrant, economically prosperous, and well-managed cities, and improving the quality of life of municipal residents.
The Jobs With Purpose initiative is designed to assist cities proactively address their workforce needs through investment, planning, and strategy implementation.
In addition to conducting a needs assessment and developing a recruitment strategy, by participating in the initiative, cities will have a better understanding of their local workforce pipeline and needs as well as identify local, regional and state partners that they can collaborate with to meet future workforce-related goals.
Participating cities will also participate in annual knowledge sharing with other participating cities as well as with cities throughout the state.
“Truist’s purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, which is why we’re committed to supporting initiatives that help Georgia’s cities and businesses thrive,” said Katie Saez, Truist’s Georgia regional president. “A strong workforce is key to the economic viability of communities and neighborhoods, so we’re proud to partner with Georgia City Solutions on this effort.”