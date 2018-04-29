Rockmart’s tennis teams are continuing their runs through the state playoffs and were playing after press time this week in the Elite 8 round.
The Lady Jackets were hosting again on at 10:30 a.m. for those who can make the next home match after they took a Sweet 16 sweep over visiting Temple. The region 7-AA champions won 5-0 in singles and doubles play.
Emma Evans won her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0, while Mary Ella Owen and Taylor McVey won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith kept their composure and won 6-1, 7-5, at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 doubles team of Alexis Casey and Rose Haney won 6-2, 6-1.
On the road, the Rockmart boys who were runners-up in region tennis got a sweep against the Temple boys team as well. The toughest match of the day came at No. 1 singles, but Rockmart’s Timothy Malone was able to take a 6-3, 7-6 win. Jackson Norris had a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles while Bennett Vest won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles play, Rockmart’s No. 1 team of Elijah Malone and Hunter England won 6-1, 6-1, while the No. 2 team of Dylan Mahan and Gavin Tan won 6-2, 6-2.
The Jackets will face Early County on the road in the Elite Eight tomorrow afternoon. The Lady Jackets face Bleckley County in tomorrow morning's matches, the defending Class AA state champion.
Head girls coach Kent Mathis said that his team has worked hard over the past years to get to this level of competition, and he appreciated what they’ve been able to accomplish so far. At 22-1 this year, they’re 40-3 as a team overall.
“These girls have worked hard and have done well,” he said. “We’ve got our five seniors, when they first started they were 0-18. So we’ve come a long way in four years. We’re very proud.”