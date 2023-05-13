Rockmart's Amber Sexton (right) receives her Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training certificate from Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb during a graduation ceremony held in Forsyth on May 5.
Amber Sexton was among the 32 newly-trained juvenile correctional officer cadets to graduate from Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training earlier this month.
The Rockmart resident, along with her fellow graduates, have now joined the ranks of other JCOs at state-run secure facilities across the state.
The graduation ceremony was held by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice on May 5 at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
“Juvenile Correctional Officers help provide a safe environment to transform and rehabilitate the young lives in our care,” DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb said. “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of these new officers. I welcome them to our team of juvenile justice professionals.”
BJCOT is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.
The Highest Academic Achievement Award for BJCOT Class #259 was presented to Johnekia Grier from the DeKalb RYDC. Grier also received the Reinhardt Scholarship Award for her academic achievement.
In addition, DJJ has partnered with Reinhardt University to offer employees scholarships and educational opportunities in several programs, including the Executive Command and Leadership program.
The graduates have been assigned to 13 secure facilities in Baldwin, Bibb, Chatham, Cobb, DeKalb, Floyd, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond, Rockdale, Terrell, Ware and Wilkes counties.