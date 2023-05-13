Rockmart’s Sexton graduates from juvenile officer training

Rockmart's Amber Sexton (right) receives her Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training certificate from Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb during a graduation ceremony held in Forsyth on May 5.

 Department of Juvenile Justice

Amber Sexton was among the 32 newly-trained juvenile correctional officer cadets to graduate from Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training earlier this month.

The Rockmart resident, along with her fellow graduates, have now joined the ranks of other JCOs at state-run secure facilities across the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In