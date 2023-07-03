Rockmart City Seal

Concerns about the economy and the need to continue improving services for residents were key points for Rockmart officials as they prepared the city’s 2024 fiscal year budget.

What came out of it was a 5% pay raise for all city employees, as well as a fee schedule that includes a 5% increase for the city’s water and sewer customers.

