Rockmart recognizes Smith for 20 years of service

A familiar face to Rockmart businesses and residents was honored at the March meeting of the Rockmart City Council last week.
Stacey Smith, who was named city clerk last July, was recognized for 20 years of service to the city of Rockmart during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, March 9, with her family present as she accepted an award from Mayor Sherman Ross.
Smith, who was the city’s longtime director of community development, was appointed city clerk following the shifting of roles and eventual retirement of Pam Herring last year.
Council members congratulated Smith on her accomplishment and thanked her and acting City Manager Todd Queen for their combined efforts to keep the city running smoothly following the passing of City Manager Jeff Ellis in January.
Ross mentioned the start of a community bike ride and walk program on the Silver Comet Trail, beginning in downtown Rockmart each Thursday. The first ride, which is being organized by Keep Polk Beautiful Director Randy Cook, is scheduled for this Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m.
Queen said they were monitoring the work being done by Georgia Power contractors on Elm Street and Piedmont Avenue to move power lines underground, especially how it is affecting traffic in areas where they have to access manholes in the road.