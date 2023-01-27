It will likely be more than five years since the shooting deaths of four people in Rockmart before the start of the trial of a man charged with their murders.
In his first status hearing presiding over the case Friday, Polk County Superior Court Chief Judge Mark Murphy consulted the defense team for Daylon Delon Gamble for a possible time frame for the trial.
Gamble is represented by the Georgia Capital Defender office, a division of the Georgia Public Defender Council that is assigned to those who face the death penalty.
Murphy suggested the first quarter of 2024, while Jerilyn Bell, the lead counsel on the defense and director of the Georgia Capital Defender office, noted that they would need to have a hearing to resolve a string of motions filed by her team before a trial can commence.
She added that the setbacks and backlog created by the pausing of trial hearings during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused long delays in several cases in which her office is involved, adding that it has cases from 2016 and 2017 that have trial dates in the next year.
Gamble faces four counts of murder in connection with two separate shootings that occurred in January 2019 in the area of Martin Luther King Junior Street west of downtown Rockmart. Another victim was shot but survived.
Gamble was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana, days after reportedly fleeing from Rockmart after the shootings. He was captured and brought back to Polk County. Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning has filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case.
A small hearing room in the Polk County Courthouse was packed with members of the victims' families and other supporters Friday morning as the proceedings were held via Zoom video conferencing to help make sure all parties involved were able to participate.
Browning said his office had been made aware of 22 motions filed by the defense challenging several aspects of the trial and he felt a number of them could be ruled on without a hearing and based on written responses from his office.
“We stand ready to move forward on it and await any new motions in order to respond,” Browning said.
A firm date on a motion hearing was not settled on, however Murphy did consult with the defense team privately following the status hearing to discuss the motions.
Murphy, who serves as chief superior court judge for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit which also includes Haralson County, was placed over the case in September following a series of events that led to former chief superior court judge Meng Lim losing re-election and resigning last July.
Murphy spent a majority of the hearing reviewing the Unified Appeal Procedure as set forth by the Georgia Supreme Court to be applied in cases where the death penalty is sought, adding that while previous court records have Lim referring to it, it is not expressly presented as an exhibit.
Part of the first proceedings of the UAP include establishing the qualifications of the defense team in a death penalty case to ensure defendants are adequately represented.
Bell said she recalled a hearing in February 2022 where Lim put the qualifications of the current defense team on the record and discussed the UAP with Gamble while providing a copy of it at that time.
Browning said that a quick search of his email did not turn up a transcript of the February 2022 hearing. Murphy said finding it could be difficult, since Lim's court reporter at the time was no longer with the court.
Murphy proceeded to review the qualifications again and confirmed with Gamble that he approved of his defense team and how they were conducting his case.
The defense team has gone through different iterations since the early stages of the case, with Bell working to get qualified attorneys assigned to the case. The current team was set in January 2022.