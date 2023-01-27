Time frame for murder trial still uncertain

Tallapoosa Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy speaks through video conferencing during a status hearing in the case of Daylon Gamble at the Polk County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 27.

 Jeremy Stewart

It will likely be more than five years since the shooting deaths of four people in Rockmart before the start of the trial of a man charged with their murders.

In his first status hearing presiding over the case Friday, Polk County Superior Court Chief Judge Mark Murphy consulted the defense team for Daylon Delon Gamble for a possible time frame for the trial.

Daylon Delon Gamble

