A pretrial hearing for a man facing the death penalty in the shooting deaths of four people …

TIMELINE OF GAMBLE MURDER CASE

Jan. 24, 2019 — Four people, two men and two women, were found shot dead at two separate residences west of downtown Rockmart. A fifth victim was treated and survived his injuries. Daylon Delon Gamble is named as a suspect by the GBI and a search ensues.

Jan. 27, 2019 — Gamble is taken into custody in Indianapolis, Indiana, by federal authorities. He is extradited back to Polk County in the following days.

April 8, 2019 — Then Polk County Superior Court Chief Judge Meng Lim denies a challenge to the arrest warrants for Gamble, stating there is probable cause and enough evidence to proceed in the case.

July 29, 2019 — Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning files his intent to seek the death penalty in the case against Gamble.

May 24, 2022 — Lim is defeated by Andrew Roper for superior court judge in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit during the general primary election.

July, 2022 — Lim resigns as superior court judge in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp effective July 5, 2022.

August 11, 2022 — Kemp appoints Roper to Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit superior court judge to fill the remainder of Lim’s term. Roper inherits all cases previously assigned to Lim, including Gamble’s case.

Sept. 29, 2022 — A transfer order filed with the Polk County Superior Court Clerk’s Office reassigns Gamble’s case to Tallapoosa Chief Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy.

Jan. 27, 2023 — The first status hearing under Murphy is held.