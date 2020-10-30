New tools in the effort to keep all residents safe while they enjoy one of Rockmart’s most distinct recreation opportunities are now in the hands of the city’s public safety departments.
The Rockmart Police Department and Rockmart Fire Department each received a new utility task vehicle recently to assist them in patrolling and responding to accidents and emergencies on the Silver Comet Trail.
A Facebook post from the City of Rockmart said response times to accidents and medical emergencies in the past would have been made shorter with the use of the new vehicles. The Rockmart Police Department plans to patrol the portion of the trail within the city limits throughout the week at different times of the day.
“We have had several citizens worry about their safety on the trail in certain areas. If you see a problem area and would like extra patrol, send us a message or call the office,” the post states.
Patrolling the trail also helps the city be aware of any trail maintenance issues that could be a safety hazard. Each municipality that the trail runs through, from the Alabama state line to Cobb County, is responsible for maintaining it’s portion of the trail.
The part of the trail within the Rockmart city limits goes from Hutchings Mountain Road to Prospect Road near U.S. 278.
“Our portion of the Silver Comet trail sees a lot of traffic each year and we owe it to the community to be visible and have a presence on it,” the post said. The city extended thanks to Haney Farm and Ranch Supply for helping to select the vehicles to fit its needs.