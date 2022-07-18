Rockmart police still investigating house fire

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to uncover more information about a house fire that completely engulfed a historic home in Rockmart last week.
According to Rockmart Police:
Rockmart Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a residential fire at 808 Jones Ave. in Rockmart around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
The fire was contained to the unoccupied residence due to the efforts of first responders and no damage was done to the surrounding homes.
No injuries were reported, but a post on the Rockmart Police Department’s Facebook page noted that danger was still present for those officers and firefighters who responded to the fire. The department is asking for anyone who may have information or video surveillance of the area north of Jones Avenue and Hunter Street around the time of the fire to contact them.
While a still image released on social media of a person in the area just prior to the fire being reported is not very clear, Rockmart detective and fire investigator Jerry Amos said they do have other sources they are looking at to get a clearer image
“This is still an active investigation. We’re still reviewing more footage,” Amos said.
Amos added that he wasn’t ready to release a possible cause or origin of the fire.