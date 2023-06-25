Rockmart Police Department

A shooting west of downtown Rockmart has left a 15-year-old boy injured and police looking for the suspect.

According to Rockmart Police, the shooting happened Sunday evening around 6 p.m. near the intersection of MLK Jr. Street and Rome Street close to Zion Hill First Baptist Church.

