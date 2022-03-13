Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect they believe is connected with a string of armed robberies that have targeted Rockmart gas stations in the last two weeks.
Rockmart police detective David Gowens said a black male has entered three different gas stations in Rockmart since the beginning of March with either a gun or a knife and attempted to rob them, succeeding three out of four times.
The first two incidents occurred at the Marathon gas station at 710 W. Elm St. in Rockmart during the early morning hours of March 2 and March 6 with the suspect getting away with a certain amount of cash each time.
A third incident happened March 9 at the Exxon located at 802 Cartersville Highway next to Jefferson’s. Police say the suspect attempted to rob the store with a knife and threatened employees but couldn’t open the register and left without any cash.
The most recent incident happened Saturday, March 12, at the Handy Andy at 625 N. Piedmont Ave. Gowens said he did not have the exact details of the robbery as of press time.
“This is obviously the same person each time. He has the same height and build, and there are other characteristics that are distinctive,” Gowens said.
Police had taken a suspect into custody last Thursday after interviewing witnesses and looking at video surveillance footage of the first two robberies, but he was later released when further evidence was revealed.
Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the robberies can call the Rockmart Police Department at 770-684-6558.