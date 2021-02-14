A Cartersville man suspected of breaking into several vehicles and businesses in Rockmart remains in jail without bond after police captured him following leads developed through the community’s help.
Tajai Quevonte Neal, 22, was arrested on Feb. 5 after Rockmart Police officers and detectives sorted through surveillance footage and information from local residents and business owners. Neal was located at an apartment inside 612 Golden Street in Rockmart.
Police say that Neal attempted to flee through a window but was unsuccessful in eluding officers. Several of the stolen items were located in the apartment, including two firearms.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said Neal was wanted in three counties and was on probation. He had broken into several parked cars, in some cases breaking windows and not taking anything.
Neal was charged with 11 counts of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, six counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of criminal trespass, second-degree criminal damage to property, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was denied bond and remains in the Polk County Jail.