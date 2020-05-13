The Rockmart City Council heard from residents who just want to allow their kids to play little league baseball and softball this year, but their reply for the moment is "not yet."
Rockmart's City Council met for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic required a shutdown of gatherings of more than 10 people, and heard from three different representatives who called for the return of youth sports in the city despite concerns about the further spread of the virus.
After a Tuesday afternoon press conference held by Governor Brian Kemp on the current situation, the city had no choice but to keep the teams waiting to come back to play, with Kemp announcing that an extension on bans for large gatherings including recreational sports through month's end.
Council members and Mayor Sherman Ross all appreciated that people want to get back to their normal lives, but reminded the audience of volunteers and players who came to seek permission to get back on the field that they are subject to orders coming down from the state at this time.
"We're asking everyone to be patient just a little while longer," council member Lucile Harris said during her closing comments for the night.
Council members Rick Stone and Joe Henderson said they both sympathized with the parents and youth who came to speak out, but each wanted to make sure that it is absolutely safe for children in recreation sports and those who come out to watch - like grandparents in a vulnerable population who might have worse health outcomes if contracting COVID-19.
So at least for the spring, recreation sports remain off the field for the time.
In the meantime, City Manager Jeff Ellis went over plans for how to safely re-open city facilities while maintaining the safety and the productivity of the staff. He said during Tuesday's meeting one of the issues has been working departments on a staggered schedule, which is cutting down on the timeliness of assignments being carried out.
The City of Rockmart will also be taking a phased approach to coming back fully online over the coming weeks and months. Ellis said that Phase 1 of that plan began on May 11, when City Hall was reopened back to the entire staff, but kept closed to the public minus their May session.
City employees are still having to go through the same social distancing and sanitation guidelines that other businesses are undertaking, and during the first week back are spending time cleaning all the potential surfaces that could be touched by the public to ensure that every spot possible is sanitized.
The second phase begins on May 18, when public facilities at city hall open back up to the public on a weekday-only schedule, and from the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ellis said in a report to the city on the plan that the hours will give employees time to go through sanitation routines at the beginning and end of the work days. Hand sanitizing stations will be setup throughout city hall and other facilities as well.
Plans are also to monitor and enforce social distancing for the public, and to keep groups of 10 or less from congregating around the city's facilities. Additionally, business activities will be limited to just what local residents must complete at city hall, and then they will be expected to head home.
During each phase of opening, the city is encouraging people to use online or by phone payments to avoid having to come to public facilities.
The third phase of the reopening plan is set for mid-June, when Gov. Kemp's most current order expires and allows for reopening of additional city facilities for public use. That will include rentals for the Nathan Dean Community Center, the Depot building and the Women's Club House as of June 15.
Additionally, if classes can maintain 10 or less people at a time, the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center will be allowed to re-open for people to utilize as well.
The Rockmart Library also looks to reopen on June 15, with social distancing restrictions in place as well. Unless those are lifted by the state prior to the mid-June expiration of orders.
A fourth phase will take place through the summer, with the goal in mind to begin with some recreation facilities starting at the beginning of July, and others come back starting in August.
First on the list is the outdoor Tennis and Pickleball courts, which are planned for a July 1 re-opening so long as the situation doesn't change between now and early summer. Additionally, outdoor basketball courts are going to remain closed until the beginning of July.
The memorandum from the city on the plan to re-open facilities made the position on spring sports clear: because of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association and the Georgia High School Athletic Association both postponed seasons indefinitely, and the National Little League organizers called off the 2020 Little League World Series and playoffs, all spring sports are postponed indefinitely.
"Social distancing and gatherings of 10 or less cannot be maintained not only subjecting the kids to unsafe conditions but that of parents and grandparents and those persons in attendance that have compromised immunity disorders," the memo stated.
The plan however is to return to fall sports for the 2020 season beginning on August 1, to allow for youth football and soccer to begin organizing for their l seasons, with additional information to come on other sports as the situation develops and based on the guidance from Gov. Kemp.
"These recommendations are based on information received from those organizations listed and area Recreational programs to include but not limited to the recreation departments of the City of Cartersville, City of Cedartown, Calhoun and others," the memo went on. "Although dates may vary, purpose and intent apply."