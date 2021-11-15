Rockmart officer recognized by MADD for DUI arrests

Rockmart Police Officer Frank Golden (center) is presented with a Golden Shield Honor from Mothers Against Drunk Driving by Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross (right) during the Rockmart City Council’s meeting on Nov. 9, 2021, while Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner (left) stands by.
The Rockmart City Council got to honor a police officer at its meeting last week who has been recognized by a national organization for the second year in a row.
Rockmart Police officer Frank Golden was presented the Golden Shield Honor from Mothers Against Drunk Driving by Mayor Sherman Ross during the Rockmart City Council’s meeting on Nov. 9.
The award recognizes Golden for 25 arrests for driving under the influence in the last calendar year and in recognition of his outstanding commitment to highway safety in Georgia. The three-year member of the department received the award last year as well for 31 DUI arrests.
“Thank you for your dedication and workmanship and fulfilling MADD’s mission, and thank you for looking out for the citizens of Rockmart and their safety,” Ross said.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said it is uncommon for a patrol officer to receive the award in back-to-back years outside of involvement in specialty units.
“This is not typically something that a regular patrol officer gets simply because on top of the DUI arrests, he had opened drug cases, domestic violence cases, theft cases, burglary, you name it, he did it all,” Turner said. “But he still manages to go out there and self initiate activities to keep our streets safe.”