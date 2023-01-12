Rockmart Middle School 6th grader wins PSD spelling bee

Lane Slater, a sixth-grade student at Rockmart Middle School, looks up as he concentrates on a word during Polk School District's annual spelling bee at the Polk County College and Career Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12.

 Jeremy Stewart

A quick correction and some deep breaths helped Lane Slater keep his composure Thursday morning and win Polk School District’s annual spelling bee.

This year’s contest was the third for Slater, a sixth-grade student at Rockmart Middle School, and the first time he had made it to the final two. After surviving seven rounds, he and Cherokee Elementary fifth grader Madilynn Lancaster went back and forth for four turns.

Youngs Grove Elementary spelling bee winner Aubrey Smith spells a word in front of the judges during the 2023 Polk School District Spelling Bee on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Madilynn Lancaster, the Cherokee Elementary spelling bee winner, spells a word during the district spelling bee at the Polk County College and Career Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Polk School District school spelling bee winners pose for a photo after competing in the district spelling bee at the Polk County College and Career Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Lane Slater (center) poses for a photo with his mother, Denise Slater, and father, Matt Slater, after winning the 2023 Polk School District Spelling Bee on Thursday, Jan. 12.
