Rockmart Middle School 6th grader wins PSD spelling bee

Lane Slater, a sixth-grade student at Rockmart Middle School, looks up as he concentrates on a word during Polk School District's annual spelling bee at the Polk County College and Career Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12.
A quick correction and some deep breaths helped Lane Slater keep his composure Thursday morning and win Polk School District’s annual spelling bee.
This year’s contest was the third for Slater, a sixth-grade student at Rockmart Middle School, and the first time he had made it to the final two. After surviving seven rounds, he and Cherokee Elementary fifth grader Madilynn Lancaster went back and forth for four turns.
Lancaster misspelled “temperature” and gave Slater an opportunity to win if he could correctly spell two words. He confidently spelled “republic” and then was given the word “muscular.”
After starting to spell, he went back to say the word — proper spelling bee form — and started to spell again, getting it correct and saying the word again to win.
“It was stressful,” said Slater, who came in third as a fifth grader at Van Wert Elementary last year. “It doesn’t get any less stressful really. I wasn’t sure that I was even going to make it again this time.”
The top spellers from each of the district’s elementary and middle schools were invited to the Polk County College and Career Academy on the campus of Cedartown High School on Jan. 12 to compete in the district-wide event sponsored by the Polk County Rotary Club.
Students had to win their respective classroom’s spelling bee to move on to the school-wide contest before reaching Thursday’s competition. The runner-up finisher at each school was chosen as the alternate for the district spelling bee.
Slater will move on to the Northwest Georgia Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 26.
“I feel glad that it's over mostly,” he said after his victory. “I’ll start getting ready for the next level.”
Slater was joined by his school’s media specialist, Lisa Johnson, and his parents, Denise and Matt Slater.
Denise Slater said her son gets so nervous when competing in spelling bees that he can’t sleep.
“But he’s a way better speller than me,” she said.