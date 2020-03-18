A group of Rockmart Middle School FBLA members took part in late February in their state convention, and came home with several awards during the weekend event.
The Feb. 24 conference saw 27 students from the Middle School's Future Business Leaders of America take part in the event held in Covington, and included 1,500 members from across the state overall. The conference provided members the opportunity to take part in workshops on leadership development, in team building exercises and competitive events.
During the closing award program, several members of Rockmart's chapter were recognized after they placed in several events. Among them who had a day back and forth on the stage was Emma Barber. She won a first place in competition over Employability Skills, on a team with MaryJayne Whaley, and Savanna Jackson for a Community Service project, and received the received the Young Leader Award for Georgia FBLA.
"This is a tremendous honor. Only one student from Georgia FBLA is selected each year," RMS FBLA adviser Janet Dover explained. "It recognizes the student that shows outstanding commitment to leadership and public service."
Gracie Stern and Jocelyn Rangel also took a third place prize in Desktop Publishing; TJ Hutchins and Kaelyn Jones won a fourth place in Video Public Service Announcement; Mary Jayne Whaley earned a seventh place in Elevator Speech and Sara Jackson took ninth place for Public Speaking.
With their community service project win, Barber, Whaley and Jackson will advance to Nationals this summer.