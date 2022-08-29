With the history of the small city surrounding them, the people of Rockmart got together recently to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a day of fun and reflection.

The city’s sesquicentennial was marked on Aug. 20 with a parade through historic downtown Rockmart leading up to a presentation in Seaborn Jones Park that included performances from both the Rockmart Community Chorus and the Rockmart High School chorus.

