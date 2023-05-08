Rockmart market celebrates start of growing season as Cedartown market set to open May 16

Pilar Neal with Glory Bee Blooms talks to a visitor to her booth at the Rockmart Farmers Market on Thursday, May 4. The market, open every Thursday in downtown Rockmart, will have a counterpart on the other side of Polk County when the Cedartown Farmers Market opens May 16.
Pilar Neal with Glory Bee Blooms talks to a visitor to her booth at the Rockmart Farmers Market on Thursday, May 4. The market, open every Thursday in downtown Rockmart, will have a counterpart on the other side of Polk County when the Cedartown Farmers Market opens May 16.
Jeremy Stewart
Pilar Neal with Glory Bee Blooms talks to a visitor to her booth at the Rockmart Farmers Market on Thursday, May 4. The market, open every Thursday in downtown Rockmart, will have a counterpart on the other side of Polk County when the Cedartown Farmers Market opens May 16.
Jeremy Stewart
A sign outside the Edengate Farm booth at the Rockmart Farmers Market promotes its veggie box service during the season-opening market Thursday, May 4.
Jeremy Stewart
Mike Dehner of Little Creek Farm Nursery talks to a visitor to his booth at the Rockmart Farmers Market on Thursday, May 4.
A pleasant May afternoon in downtown Rockmart last week provided a glimpse of what organizers hope will be duplicated in Cedartown in a matter of days.
The Rockmart Farmers Market held its season-opening market on Thursday with chances to win prizes and the choice to take home a free vegetable plant as it officially extended its hours to 2-6 p.m.
Around 500 people visited the market, which is held each Thursday next to the Silver Comet Trail across the pedestrian bridge from Seaborn Jones Park.
Market manager Melinda King said they always mark the first market in May as a celebration of the start of the growing season, and this year many of its vendors joined them by providing items to win through a raffle. Visitors to the market also were able to get either a squash or zucchini plant for free.
The special occasion comes less than two weeks before the official opening of the new Cedartown Farmers Market, which is also being managed by King under the direction of a board that includes local government and business officials.
The Cedartown market will open every Tuesday beginning May 16 from 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Polk County Farm Bureau office at the corner of Ware Street and South Main Street. The grand opening will include more raffles for prizes and more free plants for visitors to take home.
Both markets are open year round and provide residents access to locally-grown produce, meat, body products, and baked and canned goods produced within a 60-mile radius of Polk County.
Visitors to the markets during November and December can also have the option of purchasing items from local arts and crafts vendors.
Dan Bevels, with Atrium Health Floyd, is the market board chair. Atrium Health Floyd is a major sponsor of both markets.
“We are excited to work with the city of Cedartown to serve the people of Cedartown like we do Rockmart,” Bevels said. “This is another opportunity to reach those who may have challenges purchasing healthy foods on a regular basis, which is one of the reasons Atrium sponsors the farmers markets.”
King said they have several vendors registered for the first Cedartown market and hope to have more by mid-June as more produce is able to be harvested by local farmers.