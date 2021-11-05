A Polk County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a $1 million fine this week after he was found guilty of trafficking cocaine as part of a multi-agency sting operation.
Perry Lamar Hames, 62, of Rockmart, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy following a three-day trial in Polk County Superior Court this week, with the prosecution led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jaeson Smith.
Hames was arrested in 2016 as part of an operation led by Polk Drug Task Force Agent Tracey Royston and resulted in numerous drug dealers going to federal prison. Hames, however, was prosecuted locally by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.
“Drugs have riddled holes in our community for too long. Grandparents are raising grandchildren. Children are hungry. Property is being stolen. DFACS is overworked. All because of drugs,” Smith said.
“We will continue to hold those responsible who bring these narcotics into our community.”
The GBI, FBI, DEA and several local agencies were involved in the operation, which included several months of wiretap and undercover surveillance, according to Smith.
Royston’s investigation led to the Silver Creek home of Felix Moreno Guzman, a Floyd County nightclub owner, who was charged with distributing large amounts of cocaine to the Northwest Georgia area. It was determined Hames was bringing large amounts of cocaine into Polk County from Floyd County.
Hames was stopped in Aragon in September 2016 by Cedartown K-9 officer Jonathan Zuker and Polk County Police K-9 officer Jordan Rayburn. The two officers conducted a search of the vehicle after Polk County Police K-9 Titan alerted them to the presence of cocaine.
The resulting search turned up bricks of cocaine with a street value of more than $50,000.