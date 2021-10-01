An electrical worker from Rockmart died Wednesday after he sustained fatal injuries in a work-related traffic incident, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
According to the preliminary report:
Garrett Christian, 29, was working for an electrical contractor on U.S. 27 in Chattooga County on Wednesday afternoon when he stepped into the roadway to block traffic in the southbound lanes.
Another employee, whose name was not provided, backed up a flatbed truck from the shoulder of the road and hit Christian, knocking him to the ground and killing him.
The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this investigation. The crash is still under investigation with no further details provided.