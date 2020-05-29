A Rockmart man was identified as the first person to have died of COVID-19 locally that is known, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Filiberto E Galdamez, 67, of a Rockmart address died on May 8 from the virus, Brazier reported. With the requirements from the Georgia Department of Public Health to undergo a verification process, it took until near month's end to provide the full information on the death.
He passed away at his home.
Brazier said that at the urging of the Coroner's office, family members along with EMS staff and police officers who responded to the death call have all been tested for COVID-19 and are negative for the virus.
Galdamez's death is the first reported in Polk County as numbers of people who have tested positive for the virus continue to increase by the day. Over the week, six new cases have been reported from Monday through Thursday each day to bring the tally as of May 29 to 113 people to have tested positive for COVID-19 since numbers began being reported by the state.
The virus has required 13 people locally to be hospitalized for treatment.
That is just a very small percentage of the 7,838 people who have undergone treatment for the virus statewide, and out of that some 1,779 patients have been treated in intensive care units.
Georgia's death toll from COVID-19 was at 1,972 people as of the morning of May 29 as well.
Some 45,572 people have tested positive for the virus in Georgia out of the 532,007 tests administered. That brings the rate down to 8.5% of those who have been tested to come back positive for COVID-19.
Around the area, the figures continue to climb for positive tests as well. Bartow County now has 470 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and remained at 135 people hospitalized for the virus and 38 deaths. Paulding County now has 316 people with COVID-19, and out of that 67 patients have been hospitalized and 11 deaths reported.
Floyd County had 258 positive tests come back for COVID-19 as of the morning of May 29, with 43 people hospitalized so far and 15 deaths. Haralson County remained at 42 cases, 11 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Nationwide, the numbers as of May 28 were nearing 1.7 million people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and reported 100,446 deaths according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.