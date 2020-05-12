A 61-year-old Polk County man was arraigned in U.S. District Count in Rome on federal charges of producing child pornography.
Virgil “Bud” Jesse Dupree, Jr., was pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of producing and possessing child pornography on Tuesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter Johnson.
According to an indictment, the Rockmart man victimized at least four minors starting in May 2016 and was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 10.
Dupree is accused of using an online messenger service to contact the girls and coercing them to send him sexually explicit images and videos.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia states that, during the execution of a search warrant at his residence in May 2019, agents recovered multiple electronic devices containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography. These images included sexually explicit images and videos of the girls that he met online.
The Polk County Police Department along with the FBI investigated the case.
“We have zero tolerance for those who target and victimize children,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “This case is a reminder of the types of predators that lurk online, and that parents need to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s social media activity.”
After the hearing, Dupree was released on an unsecured bond of $25,000.