The Rockmart Library just posted their March events calendar, and locals are looking at a busy month of story times, computer classes, and other fun events. This comes after a celebration of Read Across America Week and legendary figures within Georgia libraries.
This week, the library has a story time session scheduled for both 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, March 9, a silhouette cameo class at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, an all day book sale on Thursday, March 12, and one last chance to visit the book sale from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
Books are going for $5 per bag during both days of the sale, so those looking for new reading material are urged to stop by.
Those interested in checking out a book or movie or using a computer can visit from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday. Resources such as quiet study areas, meeting rooms, printers, and much more can be found inside.
Each event is free to attend, but for any activity that may require sign-ups, locals can visit 316 N Piedmont Ave Bldg. 201, Rockmart.
More information about the library and events can be found by visiting http://rockmart.shrls.org/.