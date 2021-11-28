Lauren Tibbetts (from left) walks with her daughters Ruth Tibbetts and Grace Tibbetts and friend Nena Campbell during the first-ever Silver Comet Fest on Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Rockmart. Several arts and crafts vendors lined the streets and music and food were in abundance for the event.
People gather on the banks of Euharlee Creek to watch the rubber ducks float down to the finish in the duck race that benefitted the Rotary Club of Polk County during the first-ever Silver Comet Fest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Polk County Rotary Club member Josh Brown helps retrieve some of the rubber ducks from Euharlee Creek following the end of the duck race during the first-ever Silver Comet Fest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Jeremy Stewart
People stand on the covered bridge over Euharlee Creek in Rockmart to watch the rubber ducks in the duck race float down the way during the first-ever Silver Comet Fest on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Local musician and singer Isaac Streetman performs with his band in downtown Rockmart during the first-ever Silver Comet Fest on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Tana Hulsey (center) and Naddie Tilley (right) talk with one of their friend during the first-ever Silver Comet Fest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Dakotah Wilkes (left) and Melissa Turner stop by the Cotton Candles booth during the first-ever Silver Comet Fest in downtown Rockmart on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Rockmart has a new tradition to take in after the turkey is eaten and the festive season becomes more and more abundant.
The Rotary Club of Polk County and the Rockmart Merchants Association presented Silver Comet Fest on Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Rockmart featuring arts and crafts, food, music and more.
The event kicked off with the first-ever Home for the Holidays 5K that partially took place on the Silver Comet Trail. Dalton Benefield won first place and Drew Thayer finished second.
Dancers from The Ballet Garden performed for visitors and local singer Isaac Streetman, who appeared on American Idol in 2018, performed with his band.
The festival continued through the afternoon with a charity duck race down the Euharlee River with proceeds going to the Rotary Club of Polk County to provide scholarships to local students and help with other service projects.
The first-place duck was purchased by Rhonda Bitner, who won the grand prize of $1,000.
Aspen Ruff sang for the crowd set up at the corner of Marble Street and East Church Street, followed by Them Mixon Boys who closed out the evening.