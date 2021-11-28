Rockmart has a new tradition to take in after the turkey is eaten and the festive season becomes more and more abundant.

The Rotary Club of Polk County and the Rockmart Merchants Association presented Silver Comet Fest on Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Rockmart featuring arts and crafts, food, music and more.

The event kicked off with the first-ever Home for the Holidays 5K that partially took place on the Silver Comet Trail. Dalton Benefield won first place and Drew Thayer finished second.

Dancers from The Ballet Garden performed for visitors and local singer Isaac Streetman, who appeared on American Idol in 2018, performed with his band.

The festival continued through the afternoon with a charity duck race down the Euharlee River with proceeds going to the Rotary Club of Polk County to provide scholarships to local students and help with other service projects.

The first-place duck was purchased by Rhonda Bitner, who won the grand prize of $1,000.

Aspen Ruff sang for the crowd set up at the corner of Marble Street and East Church Street, followed by Them Mixon Boys who closed out the evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you