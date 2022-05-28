Rockmart grads reminded of past, future journeys

A picturesque spring evening was the backdrop for a milestone event in the lives of more than 200 Rockmart High School graduates as they shared the moment with friends and family.
Guests packed the home and visitor stands of the football stadium to send off the Class of 2022 with cheers and applause while being reminded that, while their lives may take different paths, they will always be connected to each other and Rockmart High School.
A total of 214 graduates walked across the stage, with 101 of them earning honor graduate status by completing their senior year with a grade point average of 89.5 or higher.
Class valedictorian Megan Clanton and salutatorian Landyn Wigley both spoke about the relativity of time and how it can seem to move so slow when working toward a long-term goal like graduating high school.
“I'm not sure we fully understand just how many once in a lifetime events we have seen in just our 18 or so years. We've seen a solar eclipse. We've experienced quarantine and a pandemic that will be taught in history classes for years to come. And here we are closing the third chapter in the story of our lives,” Wigley said.
“Ahead of us is life. Today is the first day of the rest of our lives, but so was yesterday and tomorrow. And the day after that. Look around you. Think of how distant today seemed in August of 2018, or even August of last year. Just as quickly as today came it will be gone.”
Clanton referenced the high school comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” when talking about the speed at which it now seems life was moving when they look back at being dropped off for their first day of school in kindergarten.
“Life does move fast. So look around Class of 2022. Look in the stands and at the people sitting around you. This has been our family for years. ... And now we're ready to embark on our own journey,” Clanton said.
“We have accomplished so much in our school, and we have overcome so many obstacles. Be proud of yourself for making it here. This is for our younger selves who wanted to be an astronaut, princess, superhero or, if you were like me, president.”
“As you transition from Rockmart High School students to alumni, remember, Rockmart High School will always be your home. Yes, it may look a little different as the years go by. … However, it will always be your home,” Principal Bo Adams said in his message to the graduates.
Adams mentioned new projects that are planned for the school in the near future, such as the construction of a new fine arts center and the installation of artificial turf on the football field. Both are being funded through the new educational special purpose local-option sales tax passed by Polk County voters last November.
“Remember, no matter where you're at in life, you will always be a member of the Jacket Nation. Good luck and God bless,” Adams said.