A 13-year-old Rockmart girl was killed over the weekend when the four-wheeler she was riding on lost control on a country road and overturned.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
Abrianna High was riding on an all-terrain vehicle going west on Tolbert Town Road in rural Polk County on Saturday, March 27, around 4:40 p.m. when the driver took a turn too fast.
The vehicle's left tires went off the roadway, causing the driver to lose control. High was ejected as the vehicle flipped over on the road. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Polk County Deputy Coroner Mark Watters.
The driver, a 16-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Floyd Medical Center in Rome. Her identity was not revealed in the GSP report.
Neither girl was wearing a helmet, according to the report.
High was a sixth grader at Rockmart Middle School. A post on Polk School District's Facebook page offered condolences.
"Polk School District grieves with our Rockmart Middle School family over the loss of Abrianna High, a 6th-grade student," the post read. "Please join us in remembering her family and the RMS faculty and students. We are #PSDstrong #jacketstrong."
Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is set to conduct a further investigation into the incident.