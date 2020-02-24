There's an opportunity to help a good cause in a number of ways in the coming days as the Rockmart First United Methodist Church Women's Ministry prepares for their bi-annual Attic sale in early March.
Donations are being accepted now for excess items being stored away in homes that are in good working order or gently used. Items sought include kitchen and bed linens, pillows, blankets, comforters, cotton sewing fabric, yarn, scarves, jewelry, handbags, accessories, art work, books, baby toys, small electronics, tools, lamps, briefcases, shoes, luggage, dishes, cooking utensils, pans, nick snacks, easily moved furniture.
No clothing items are being accepted for the sale.
Collections are beginning this coming week on March 2 for those willing to make donations, and can be dropped off at Rockmart First United Methodist Church at the Fellowship Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continuing Tuesday, March 3 during the same times, and then Wednesday, March 4 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Donations will also be accepted on Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale will begin on Friday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those with additional questions can call Madeline Brown at 678-435-5032.