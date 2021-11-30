Malitta McCarthy (left) and Deadra Cook look at some of the wreaths on display at the Georgia Moon Creations boot at the Rockmart Farmers Market on Nov. 18. Arts and crafts are allowed to be on sale at the market through December along with the produce and baked goods that are normally found.
Members of the Rockmart Middle School and Rockmart High School Future Farmers of America prepare barbecue plates at the Rockmart Farmers Market on Nov. 18 to deliver to the farmers and vendors who were set up.
Rockmart Farmers Market vendor Sue Edwards (left) is given a barbecue plate and a drink by Rockmart Future Farmers of America member Haley McDowell at the farmers market on Nov. 18. The student group provided meals to all the farmers and vendors there that day as part of its Feed the Farmers initiative.
Assorted vegetables are piled up on a table at the Spreading Oaks Farm booth as Jason Cook helps a customer at the Rockmart Farmers Market on Nov. 18.
Sally Vasconcelos (from left), her granddaugter Megan Carmody, and Megan’s son A.J. walk along the line of vendors at the Rockmart Farmers Market on Nov. 18.
Rockmart Farmers Market Executive Director Melinda King talks to a visitor during the last market on Nov. 18 in downtown Rockmart.
The Rockmart Farmers Market gets a little festive in November and December with the inclusion of arts and crafts vendors to give people an extra opportunity to find some holiday gifts.
The market, which is open most Thursdays from 2-5 p.m., is held next to the Silver Comet Trail near historic downtown Rockmart.
It is still a place to find fresh, organic produce and baked goods, but local vendors specializing in wood carving, decorations and jewelry are added to the mix during the holiday season.
The market is also becoming a place to allow local residents and organizations to help community members.
Jason Deems with Deems Insurance Agency set up one day to answer questions and assist people with the Medicare process.
On Nov. 18, the Rockmart Middle School and Rockmart High School Future Farmers of America brought free meals to the farmers and vendors set up at the market as part of their Feed the Farmers initiative.
Group advisor and agriculture teacher Chris Jones said the FFA officers had a meeting and discussed different service projects they could do before settling on the project.