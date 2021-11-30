The Rockmart Farmers Market gets a little festive in November and December with the inclusion of arts and crafts vendors to give people an extra opportunity to find some holiday gifts.

The market, which is open most Thursdays from 2-5 p.m., is held next to the Silver Comet Trail near historic downtown Rockmart.

It is still a place to find fresh, organic produce and baked goods, but local vendors specializing in wood carving, decorations and jewelry are added to the mix during the holiday season.

The market is also becoming a place to allow local residents and organizations to help community members.

Jason Deems with Deems Insurance Agency set up one day to answer questions and assist people with the Medicare process.

On Nov. 18, the Rockmart Middle School and Rockmart High School Future Farmers of America brought free meals to the farmers and vendors set up at the market as part of their Feed the Farmers initiative.

Group advisor and agriculture teacher Chris Jones said the FFA officers had a meeting and discussed different service projects they could do before settling on the project.

For more information and to find out what is at the market, visit RockmartFarmersMarket.com or facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you