The Rockmart Farmers Market is returning this week after a bout of bad weather, and Executive Director Melinda King has posted the preview of which vendors and foods will be available today in downtown Rockmart from 2 through 5 p.m.
This week, shoppers can can pick up various honey products such as candles, soaps, and flavored honeys from Beehaven, carrots, beets, daikon radishes, collard greens, and other product from Spread Oaks Farm, grass-fed beefs and meats such as lamb from Morning Glory Farms, and canned goods such as eggs, vegetables, and jams from Sand Creek Farm.
There are other vendors that attend the market, but weather and personal obligations means that different ones attend each week. Those interested in planning their visit are urged to visit https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.
Spring produce vendors should be have plenty of stock available in the coming months, and some of the vendors will begin to prepare seasonal products too. Regardless of what patrons buy, many of the vendor's items are EBT eligible, and the market doubles food stamps spent up to a certain amount. Regular tokens can be spent on any EBT eligible items, but the other tokens doubled can be spent only on fruits and vegetables. Those interested in doubling can do so at the front table of the market.