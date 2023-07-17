RCAC wraps up full slate of summer art camps

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center marked the end of its 2023 children’s summer art camps last week with two Space Art Camps at the center.

June and July were full of fun with eight camps for students at the Arts Center and The Rockmart Theatre. Many thanks to the City of Rockmart and our patrons for helping to make these camps a success.

