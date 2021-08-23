A meeting of the Rockmart City Council last week saw a city police officer finally get his award for his hard work and dedication.
Last Tuesday saw Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner present officer Daniel Jones his plaque from the Cedartown Exchange Club for being named the department’s 2021 Officer of the Year by the local group.
The club presented the awards at its annual Officer of the Year banquet on June 24 but Jones was unable to attend.
Jones received a glowing letter of recommendation from Rockmart Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Fuller that persuaded the club to honor him.
“Officer Jones has turned out to be one of the most outstanding officers I have had the privilege of serving with and supervising,” Fuller said. “He is consistently impeccable with his uniform and gear. He is considered highly intelligent, and he is a true servant on this job. Officer Jones shows much empathy and discretion when dealing with citizens.”
Fuller went on to state that Jones has been commended and recognized by other public safety departments for his willingness to provide aid and perform CPR on citizens in need. He has also been selected to become Rockmart’s future K9 officer and has been in the forefront of the department’s fundraising efforts to establish a K9 unit.
The council also approved a conditional use permit for a new gas station near the intersection of Brock Road and Ga. 101 near Triangle Foods grocery store. The permit was approved based on the condition of a traffic study and the recommendations of the city engineer.
Two residents were present at the meeting for the public hearing concerning the permit — one for and one against. City Manager Stacey Smith told the council they had received some citizen input concerning the business and its impact on traffic at the intersection.
“I think what the traffic study will do is it will kind of give you some details on the impact it will have on that intersection, and sometimes they’ll make recommendations on things that need to happen in order to decrease the impact on existing roads,” Smith said. “I think the applicant is willing to do a traffic study.”
Council member Michael Bradley made the motion to approve the permit based on the conditions mentioned. It was unanimously approved by the council.
The board also approved a malt beverage and wine pouring license for Exotique restaurant at 103 W. Elm Street in downtown Rockmart, as well as the renewal of the agreement with Polk County to house Rockmart inmates at Polk County jail. No changes were made from the existing agreement.