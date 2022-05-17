One of Northwest Georgia's destination restaurants returns Thursday at a new location with much of the former menu but a whole new luck.
Pizza Farm, now at Cartersville Highway and Marquette Road, has a ribbon cutting set for 4 p.m. Thursday and then opens for business. "It’s been almost 18 months. We’ve missed you all. Can’t wait to see you then!," says the post on the restaurant's Facebook page from Tuesday afternoon.
The restaurant was founded 50 years ago. The original location was destroyed by fire in January 2021; the community rallied around the Sanders' family and restaurant employees with commemorative T-shirts, fund-raisers and other events.
Meanwhile, plans for a return were made -- but this time at a site across from Rockmart High School in a spot that had better water pressure (among the contributors to the total loss last year). It would be slow but meaningful return, including the first pictures from the corn field to ground breaking and eventually the build.
Business hours will be 4:30 until 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
With the Traveling Gypsies kava den now open and Rock N Roll Sushi on the way late summer, what's left for Broad Street? How about Ohana Pacific Cafe at 231-B in the hot 200 block next to John Henry's Grill.
Most recently the home of a travel company, David Chernutan of Rome has leased the spot for the café, which will serve bubble tea and other specialties. No opening date has been set although a business license is pending.