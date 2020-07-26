The Rockmart sports community woke up to tragic news Sunday morning as reports were confirmed that the eldest daughter of Rockmart High School softball coach Steve Luke had died.
Tori Luke, 14, was killed Saturday in a boating accident according to social media posts by family friends Sunday morning. Other details were not available early Sunday.
Steve Luke posted a tribute video featuring photos of Tori on Facebook on Sunday morning and wrote about the loss of his daughter in which he spoke about her character and thanked the community for the outpouring of love and support.
"I am just at a lost! My soul, my rock, my girl, my sweet Tori. If you didn’t know her - she was always there for everyone, never spoke bad of anyone, wore heart on her sleeve, emotional, loving, and made me better," Luke posted.
He referred to her death as a "freak accident."
Steve Luke has been the head softball coach at Rockmart High School for most of the last 20 years, helping them remain one of the top programs in the state. He is also a physical education teacher and the boys' basketball coach at Rockmart Middle School.
Luke's wife, Robin, is a physical education teacher at Eastside Elementary School. They have two younger children. Tori Luke had developed into a talented athlete and was a strong player on both travel teams and school teams.
A post on Rockmart High School's Facebook page Sunday expressed condolences to coach Luke and his family.
"The Yellow Jacket Family is heartbroken," the post reads. "The Jacket Nation lost one of our students who was the daughter of our very own Coach Steve Luke and Coach Robin Luke in a tragic accident. Please send your thoughts and prayers to the Luke family but give them the space to process this great loss. There are no words for the sadness we all feel."