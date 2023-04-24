Rockmart city staff plants trees to kick off Georgia Cities Week

A public space got a few new additions Saturday as Rockmart city employees marked Earth Day by planting trees at the city’s skate park.
The moment also served as a part of the city’s kickoff to Georgia Cities Week, which is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association as a way for cities to promote the services they provide and connect with residents.
City Manager Stacey Smith joined City Planner Delmos Stone and Recreation Director Kevin Wigley in planting four young trees around the skate park on Hogue Avenue near the city tennis courts and the Hogue Avenue gym.
The group planted two Yoshino cherry trees and two Autumn Blaze maple trees that will provide some shade and a splash of color once they grow.
Rockmart officials planned events as part of Georgia Cities Week, which is April 23-29.
On Monday, April 24, the city was set to host a community health walk sponsored by AdventHealth at the Downtown Trailhead of the Silver Comet Trail. Participants will walk the Silver Comet Trail to the Nathan Dean Sports Complex and back.
Once walkers reach the sports complex they will receive a ticket to turn in once they return to the Downtown Trailhead to be entered for door prizes.
Rockmart's Downtown Development Authority is hosting an open house of 133 S. Marble Street Wednesday, April 26, at 8:30 a.m. Once home to Rockmart city offices, fire department and police station, the building now houses the Rockmart History Museum as well as offices for the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, Polk County Development Authority, and the Rockmart DDA.
Finally, a block party is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, in downtown Rockmart on South Marble Street starting at 6 p.m. to celebrate the city. The band Betting on the Mule will perform, and there will be free food and door prizes.