Rockmart city staff plants trees to kick off Georgia Cities Week

Rockmart City Planner Delmos Stone (left) adds mulch around a tree as City Manager Stacey Smith holds it steady near the city's skate park on Hogue Avenue on Saturday, April 22.

 Jeremy Stewart

A public space got a few new additions Saturday as Rockmart city employees marked Earth Day by planting trees at the city’s skate park.

The moment also served as a part of the city’s kickoff to Georgia Cities Week, which is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association as a way for cities to promote the services they provide and connect with residents.

