Rockmart city leaders approve redistricting, higher recreation fees

The Rockmart 10U Girls All-Star basketball team was honored at the March 14 meeting of the Rockmart City Council with a proclamation recognizing their state runner-up finish in the GRPA Class B state tournament earlier this month. Shown are players BG Baines, Canaan Deems, Zoey Deems, Arianna Davenport, Shiloh Gloyd, Emery Harrison, Ella Miller, Oakley Payne, Molly Sargent, and Alexis Vanzant, along with head coach Don Baines, and assistant coaches Colt Deems and BJ Gloyd.

 Jeremy Stewart

The cost for a child to play youth sports in a program managed by the Rockmart Recreation Department is going up slightly after looking at how much it is to keep the programs running.

The Rockmart City Council approved the increase at its March meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at the recommendation of council member Joe Henderson, who heads up the city’s recreation committee.

