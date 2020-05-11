The Rockmart City Council expects to have a short session, but will be gathering in public for the first time in more than a month after the public health emergencies were declared, and local governments began to close off access and meet online.
Council members will be gathering at 7 p.m. for their session, and the public is being allowed to attend if they want but will have to maintain social distancing requirements during the session. Additionally, it is recommended that people wear masks and have their hands sanitized beforehand.
City Manager Jeff Ellis expects the council won't take long to get through their agenda, which includes approval for advertising of the 2021 fiscal year budget and potentially some discussion on how to re-open access to city facilities in the months to come.
Currently, city hall and other facilities are closed to the public with the exception of the walking track at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex, which is being allowed for those who wish to use it for exercise purposes and with social distancing requirements being met.
Those who have business before the city can call 770-684-5454 for assistance, or visit rockmart-ga.gov to pay bills online or find additional information about the Tuesday night meeting.
A 5:45 p.m. closed executive session is also scheduled ahead of the meeting on Tuesday evening.