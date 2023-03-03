Rockmart Children’s Academy reopens with new staff, passion

The Rockmart Children's Academy is located on North Piedmont Avenue in the Lillie Moreland Dyar Complex, which was built in 2014. The academy closed in 2019 but has reopened under a new director and staff.
Trixie Morgan walks through the infant room of the Rockmart Children’s Academy and quietly exits through an outside door near the center’s playground areas. She has a smile on her face and a hope for the future.
“I believe this is the beginning of something great for this community,” she says later while sitting in her office as director of the child care center.
It has been since 2019 that the Rockmart Children’s Academy last opened its doors, with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority trying to get through the challenges of the covid pandemic and economic stress that followed.
Under the management of the authority, and with the work of Morgan and her staff, the center located at 1030 N. Piedmont Ave. officially reopened on Monday, Feb. 27 with a completely new staff of qualified teachers and more than 20 children.
“Now we are ready to move forward,” Morgan said.
A state-licensed center utilizing the Montessori School philosophy, the Rockmart Children’s Academy is offered as a free program to residents in NWGHA properties. It accepts children from 6 weeks to 4 years old through an application process and can handle up to 95 children at a time.
“The work we do here is phenomenal because we have, in most cases, underprivileged children and provide them with a private-school education,” Morgan said.
Services are offered during the day, Monday through Friday, and the children are separated into age groups to provide appropriate instruction. The Montessori curriculum starts at 18 months and up.
“Children honestly are our future. If you give them a good start then they will have a great future,” Morgan said.
Originally opened in 2014, the Rockmart Children’s Academy is located in the Lillie Moreland Dyar Complex.