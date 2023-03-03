Rockmart Children’s Academy reopens with new staff, passion

Rockmart Children's Academy Director Trixie Morgan is excited to reopen the childcare center that provides Montessori-based learning in a nurturing environment.

 Jeremy Stewart

Trixie Morgan walks through the infant room of the Rockmart Children’s Academy and quietly exits through an outside door near the center’s playground areas. She has a smile on her face and a hope for the future.

“I believe this is the beginning of something great for this community,” she says later while sitting in her office as director of the child care center.

The Rockmart Children's Academy is located on North Piedmont Avenue in the Lillie Moreland Dyar Complex, which was built in 2014. The academy closed in 2019 but has reopened under a new director and staff.
Classrooms divide the children in Rockmart Children's Academy's care into age groups from six weeks to 4-years-old.
A shelf of several childrens books are shown in a hallway of the recently reopened Rockmart Children's Academy.
