Plans are in place for a special anniversary celebration this Saturday as the city of Rockmart marks 150 years with a parade, community event in Seaborn Jones Park, and a free concert followed by fireworks.

The official city charter for Rockmart is dated Aug. 22, 1872, and it developed as a railroad depot town when the Southern Railway built a station in the area. Of course, the abundance of slate and the establishment of several quarries in the area gave the city its name.

