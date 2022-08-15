Plans are in place for a special anniversary celebration this Saturday as the city of Rockmart marks 150 years with a parade, community event in Seaborn Jones Park, and a free concert followed by fireworks.
The official city charter for Rockmart is dated Aug. 22, 1872, and it developed as a railroad depot town when the Southern Railway built a station in the area. Of course, the abundance of slate and the establishment of several quarries in the area gave the city its name.
Rockmart’s sesquicentennial will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. with a community parade starting at Hilburn Field on College Street behind the J.L. Ellis City of Rockmart Government Complex, continuing onto South Marble Street through downtown Rockmart and ending on Water Street near Seaborn Jones Park.
Then the official celebrations will continue at 11 a.m.in Seaborn Jones Park as city and community leaders join together to recognize 150 years of Rockmart and all of the accomplishments that have happened during that time.
Recognition will include past and present city officials, state officials, and Rockmart citizens who have served in Georgia’s General Assembly.
The Rockmart Community Chorus and the Rockmart Middle School and Rockmart High School chorus will perform during the opening ceremonies, and leaders will cut the official anniversary cake wishing Rockmart a happy 150th birthday.
Live entertainment in the park follows until 3 p.m. with Luther’s Mountain Bluegrass Band, Aspen Lee and Trent Avery all performing. Free hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, soft drinks, cupcakes and ice cream will be available and there will be several booths and activities for kids, including face painting, balloons and treats.
The Rockmart High School football team is sponsoring mini cornhole tournaments in the park starting at 11:45 a.m.
The Rockmart Slate Company and Carlton Farms is sponsoring free hayride tours of the historic Rockmart slate quarry beginning at 11 a.m. with the start at the Rockmart History Museum on South Marble Street in downtown Rockmart.
After the celebrations downtown have wound down, the public is invited to more music and fun Saturday evening at Hilburn Field as Jules and the Romeos will play a free concert on the field starting at 7 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit back and enjoy the evening. Free popcorn will be provided by the Rockmart Kiwanis Club.
Then the day will come to an exciting end as fireworks will light up the sky over Hilburn Field at the conclusion of the concert around 8:45 p.m.