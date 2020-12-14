While some normal holiday events have been postponed this year, the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has been busy making sure to inject some holiday spirit into the season.
The center is currently hosting its “Angels Among Us” Art Exhibit on view at the Art Gallery until Dec. 24. The collection includes stunning artwork from 30 different local artists, including paintings, drawings, pottery, fiber art, photographs, light artwork and a 10-foot tall paper mache and wire angel that stands tall in the middle of the gallery.
The Art Gallery’s Holiday Gift Shop is also open, full of local handmade gifts for the holidays too.
The Art Gallery is located in the three-story building behind the Rockmart Library at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. Hours are Tuesday from 1-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Also a project of the Rockmart Arts Center is the 2020 Rockmart Christmas Display Contest, which shares a theme with the exhibit on display in the Art Gallery.
In place of a Christmas parade, churches, schools, civic organizations and businesses were encouraged to create a display that best represents the season and the theme. The city of Rockmart provided the cash prizes for the contest.
Winning the church category is Rockmart First United Methodist. The non-profit category was won by Scouts BSA Troop 17, while second place went to the Rotary Club of Polk County, and third was Cub Scouts Pack 76.
In the commercial category, first place was Now and Then of Rockmart, followed by Century Bank of Georgia in second and C&B Construction LLC in third.