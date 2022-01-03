A group recently helped pack up and transport Rockmart artist Susan Waters’ “O Holy Night” sculptures to the Moore Methodist Museum on St. Simons Island. Pictured are James Hill (from left), Ron Cline, Steven Crook, Sonny York, Susan Waters, Cindy Angelich, Laura Angelich, Paul Angelich, Peggy Cline and Jason Angelich.
A group recently helped pack up and transport Rockmart artist Susan Waters’ “O Holy Night” sculptures to the Moore Methodist Museum on St. Simons Island. Pictured are James Hill (from left), Ron Cline, Steven Crook, Sonny York, Susan Waters, Cindy Angelich, Laura Angelich, Paul Angelich, Peggy Cline and Jason Angelich.
Contributed
Rockmart artist Susan Waters (left) and Moore Methodist Museum Assistant Curator Cindy Angelich stand with some of Waters’ sculptures as part of her “O Holy Night” exhibit.
Contributed
A host of heavenly angels appear at the “O Holy Night” exhibit by local artist Susan D. Waters at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery on Nov. 30, 2021.
After a recent encore presentation at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery, one Rockmart artist’s sculptures have found a new, permanent home.
The exhibit of Susan Waters’ “O Holy Night” paper mache and wire sculptures depicting the journey, nativity, shepherds, angels and three wise men on life size camels will be on display permanently at the Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum in Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island.
These sculptures have been seen over the past years in Rockmart’s Christmas parade; at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center in 2018 and 2021, and at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center in 2019.
The museum welcomes visitors to explore the history of the Methodist movement and its founder John Wesley. Exhibits feature the development and leaders of Methodism in America, Epworth The Sea and St. Simons Island history.
Peggy Cline, executive director of the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, helped organize the transport of the sculptures from their most recent exhibition to the southeast Georgia museum.
“We are all so proud of Susan Waters that they will now be in a permanent location,” Cline said.
Among the group that helped move, pack and transport the sculptures were James Hill, Ron Cline, Steven Crook, Sonny York, Susan Waters, Cindy Angelich, Laura Angelich, Paul Angelich, Peggy Cline, Jason Angelich, Ray Waters, James Raughton, Karen Ducote and Roger Hutcheson.