Rockmart artist completes youth sports mural in city gym

Local artist Susan Waters recently finished a 10x24 mural depicting scenes of children playing sports for the entranceway of the Rockmart recreation gym, 815 College St.

 Jeremy Stewart

Images of children enjoying sports and exhibiting good sportsmanship now greets visitors to Rockmart’s recreation gym thanks to the talent of a local artist.

Rockmart’s Susan Waters recently completed the large mural in the entranceway to the city gymnasium, which was originally the Rockmart High School gymnasium for several years before a new campus was built on Cartersville Highway.

Different activities and several different figures make up the large mural inside the main entrance of the Rockmart recreation gym, which is the former Rockmart High School gymnasium.
Some parts of the mural showcase special moments or just charming scenes, like this one of a kid in a full referee uniform officiating a game.
