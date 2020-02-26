Celebrations of local artists still learning their craft is coming soon to the Rockmart Art Gallery with the beginning of an exhibit in March that will continue through the rest of the month.
Students from Rockmart High School will get to see their artwork hanging in the gallery starting on March 5 and continuing through March 26 for this year's exhibit at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center in the city hall complex at 316 N. Piedmont Ave.
This year, the show will also hold their 3rd annual Art Gala on Saturday, March 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. It'll feature live music, hors d'oeuvres, singing, a silent auction, art for sale and even demos.
Additionally, the RCAC will be celebrating another milestone during the evening gala. It'll mark the grand opening of four new studio spaces that are soon to be available to local artists in the gallery building. The RCAC will have several demos and activities ongoing through the evening for attendees of the gala to enjoy.
For more information about the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, contact the gallery at 770-684-2707 or email rcac@rockmart-ga.gov. Hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find upcoming classes and events also on their Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga.