Local business owner Helen Riley of Rockin' Rooster & Happy Hen is all about giving back through her store in a variety of ways. Donations to Mosaic Place, Our House Women's Shelter and many more have been part of her strategy of providing help to the community.
Now she's opening her doors more directly to provide assistance.
Riley is providing small household items, clothes and snacks through 3 p.m. today in her storage area on the other side of the Lil' Bear convenience store at 405 N. Piedmont Ave.
She said it was one way that she felt the business could help people in need. The opportunity to receive this chance for those who are looking for goods and are in need can be had by mentioning "kindness" at checkout to get complimentary items from the storage unit only.
Those interested in more information can go to https://www.facebook.com/rockinroosterhappyhen/.