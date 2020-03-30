Glenn and Laura Robinson recently hosted University of Georgia Professor Dr Lee Jones, DVM and four future large animal veterinarian students at their Sleeping R Ranch.
The students, all of whom graduate in May, practiced working in real-world conditions as they tested heifers at several different farms across Polk County to ensure they were ready to breed.
Robinson has been coordinating twice-yearly visits by Dr. Jones’ students and other Polk cattlemen for the past six years.
Dr. Jones noted “it is a great experience for the UGA Vet students to get hands-on practical experience on local farms.”
There is a critical shortage of veterinarians who specialize in livestock care where the hours are long and conditions unpredictable.
“We need to support our future vets in any way we can” said Robinson. “This is a great way to give the practical real-world experiences.”