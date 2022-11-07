Robinson named Ga. Farm Bureau District Volunteer of the Year

Polk County Farm Bureau member Glenn Robinson (second from left) receives the Georgia Farm Bureau 3rd District Volunteer of the Year Award from 3rd District Directors Brad Marks (left), Nora Goodman (second from right) and GFB President Tom McCall during a recent ceremony in Mableton.

 Courtesy of Georgia Farm Bureau

Polk County Farm Bureau Legislative Committee Chairman Glenn Robinson was announced as the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 3rd District Volunteer of the Year during the recent District Annual Meeting in Mableton.

The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes exceptional Georgia Farm Bureau members who dedicate countless hours to fulfill the organization’s mission. Members who earn this award are leaders in the agricultural community and exemplify the definition of “grassroots” within GFB.

