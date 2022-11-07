Robinson named Ga. Farm Bureau District Volunteer of the Year

Polk County Farm Bureau member Glenn Robinson (second from left) receives the Georgia Farm Bureau 3rd District Volunteer of the Year Award from 3rd District Directors Brad Marks (left), Nora Goodman (second from right) and GFB President Tom McCall during a recent ceremony in Mableton.
Polk County Farm Bureau Legislative Committee Chairman Glenn Robinson was announced as the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 3rd District Volunteer of the Year during the recent District Annual Meeting in Mableton.
The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes exceptional Georgia Farm Bureau members who dedicate countless hours to fulfill the organization’s mission. Members who earn this award are leaders in the agricultural community and exemplify the definition of “grassroots” within GFB.
Robinson, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve and the Department of Defense, where he worked as a civilian, raises cattle and sheep at Sleeping R Ranch in Rockmart, which he owns and operates with his wife, Laura.
Robinson has served on the PCFB Board of Directors since 2013. He represents Polk County agriculture in visits with national and state elected officials and in the Georgia Farm Bureau policy development process. He has also served on the board of the Polk County Cattlemen’s Association. He provides cow-calf pairs and farm knowledge for the annual Polk County Farm Bureau Farm Day at local schools.
Robinson has worked toward establishing an agriculture education and natural resource center that will serve Polk and surrounding counties with classrooms, a show arena and a cannery. He and Laura volunteer hundreds of hours annually promoting agriculture as educators, mentors and advocates.
Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with 158 county chapters. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members also actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.
GFB membership is open to the public and offers a wide variety of benefits, including insurance and discounts for health services, travel and family entertainment. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.