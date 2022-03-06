Rising gas prices force change in driver habits

A tanker truck delivering gas sits at the RaceWay in Rockmart near the intersection of Ga. 113 and Ga. 101 at night on Tuesday, March 1. The price of a gallon of regular unleaded had already went up to $3.69 by Saturday.
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused oil prices to surge above $110 a barrel for the first time in a decade last week, and many drivers are looking to find ways to curb their cost at the pump.
According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia increased to $3.69 a gallon on Friday from $3.45 a week before. The national average on Friday was $3.83 a gallon, up 27 cents from the average a week earlier.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified what was already a global oil market that was tight on supplies,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “Sanctions and regulations have effectively removed Russian oil from the market. Prices accelerated Wednesday, when OPEC and its allies announced that they would not ramp up production beyond the modest increases previously planned.”
A new AAA survey shows that the pain at the pump has already reached a point where some drivers are beginning to adjust their driving habits.
Thursday’s average price for gasoline in Georgia was $3.60 per gallon, a 9 cent jump overnight. According to AAA’s survey, that’s within the price range that 57% of drivers in the state would change their driving behaviors. Fifteen percent said they would not change their driving behaviors regardless of the price.
The top changes Georgian have made because of rising gas prices including driving less often (34%), driving shorter distances (23%), participating in fuel rewards programs (23%) and making combined trips (21%).
“While drivers can’t control the price they see at the pump, there are some simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up,” Waiters said. “First, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy.”
Waiters also recommended combining errands to limit driving time and slowing down.
“Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph,” she said. “Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.”