Richards challenging Rep. Kelley in new District 16

A Paulding County grandfather and U.S. Air Force veteran is in the running to represent Polk County in the Georgia General Assembly, standing behind a banner for change and integrity in the 16th District.
Scott Richards qualified earlier this month to challenge incumbent Rep. Trey Kelley for the Georgia House District 16 seat, which the Cedartown lawyer has held since 2013. Richards will face Kelley on the GOP ballot in the May 24 primary with the winner moving on to November’s general election uncontested with no Democratic candidates having qualified.
Richards, who lives in Dallas, is running to represent Polk County as a result of last year’s redistricting, which was overseen by the state legislature.
Prior to the 2021 redistricting, Georgia House District 16 included all of Polk County as well as portions of Bartow and Haralson counties.
With the new maps taking effect for this year’s upcoming elections, the district includes all of Polk County and a portion of northern Paulding County, which includes the northern suburbs of Dallas.
“I think the seat deserves to have integrity behind it, and I’ve had people approach me about running. I’ve talked to a lot of people in Polk County and I’ve been encouraged by them because a lot of them want to see change too,” Richards said.
A veteran of Desert Storm and Operation Restore Hope in Somalia, Richards has four children and five grandchildren. He was married to his wife for 35 years prior to her death in 2020 after a long fight with breast cancer. He continues to care for her 93-year old father as he promised her he would.
Richards is a general contractor specializing in custom homebuilding and commercial construction.
Richards labels himself as an ultra-conservative that is believes in term limits and is pro-life. He supports constitutional carry and ending the state income tax. He also said he is familiar with state senators and representatives, and stresses that he will be as representative of the people of Polk County as he will be of Paulding County.
“I see this as a new fresh start for the people of this district. The district has been redrawn. And from what I’m hearing from the people of this district, they are ready for that,” Richards said.