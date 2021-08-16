Cedartown Police Detective Jimmy Ray was honored at the August meeting of the Cedartown City Commission last week as he retired from the department after 26 years.
Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman and Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome spoke about Ray’s compassion and dedication while on the job.
“You worked hard for the city for these 26 years and I hate to see you go,” Guzman said.
“I’m happy for you. I’m proud of the work that you did for the city of Cedartown. Congratulations on your retirement. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the city.”
Newsome spoke about Ray and presented him with his badge on his retirement.
“I tell these commissioners almost every month at the end of my commissioners report that it’s a privilege and an honor to work with the best group of cops I’ve ever had an opportunity to work with, and Jimmy Ray is one of those,” Newsome said.
Ray was then presented with a handmade wooden porch swing, a gift that is regularly given to retiring city employees.