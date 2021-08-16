Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.